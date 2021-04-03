Basketball: Durant 'sorry' over Rapaport tirade

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Kevin Durant has apologised to fans following the release of a slew of profane social media messages riddled with misogynistic and homophobic language.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar said he was sorry that the messages - part of an angry private exchange with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport - had emerged in the public domain.

"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant told reporters late on Thursday (April 1).

"That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor."

Durant lashed out at Rapaport in a series of direct messages sent via Instagram after the actor had criticised the former NBA Most Valuable Player's conduct during a post-game television interview last December.

"I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 (Durant) would be among them," Rapaport wrote in a Twitter post containing multiple screenshots of the messages.

"The Snake himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight."

The NBA has not said if Durant is likely to face sanction for the remarks but the league has in the past issued fines for players using homophobic language.

In 2011, the late Kobe Bryant was fined US$100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur towards referee Bennie Adams.

Durant, meanwhile, said on Thursday he is close to a return to action after several weeks on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring strain against Golden State in mid-February.

"I'm progressing pretty well," Durant said.

"Looking forward to being out there with my teammates pretty soon."