Basketball: Doncic, 20, grabs All-Star spotlight

CHICAGO (REUTERS) - Luka Doncic appears to be growing more comfortable as the centre of the basketball world.

The Dallas Mavericks' second-year guard was mobbed by media and rushed by fans on Saturday (Feb 15) at National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star game's media day at Wintrust Arena on the shores of Lake Michigan, and the signs that Doncic has entirely arrived as one of the game's best were undeniable.

Peers had only one bit of advice: Get used to it.

"He's a great all-around basketball player," rookie No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said. "He's a walking triple-double."

LeBron James paid Doncic big respect by drafting him with his third pick - behind Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard - to Team LeBron despite being limited in the days before the game with a right ankle sprain. In fan voting, he was second to only James - 6.2 million votes to 6.1 million.

"It's something special," Doncic said. "To be here in the All-Star game (Singapore time, Feb 17, 9am) is something special. I always dream about it as a kid and now I'm here. It's almost unreal. Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to enjoy it."

Doncic was sporting a Jordan Brand hoodie and will have his own shoe made.

At media day, he wore Jordan 4s with a black and royal blue colourway and bright, neon green laces.

A night after scoring 16 points in the Rising Stars game, he met with Michael Jordan in Chicago on Saturday morning, Doncic said, but he left with one regret. He forgot to ask for a selfie.

Doncic is vying to carve his own path at age 20, as the Mavericks shift the face of their franchise from Dirk Nowitzki to the Slovenian sharpshooter.

This weekend is an anointing of the official arrival of the Doncic era in Dallas.

"When you get introduced as a starter in the All-Star game, that's a pretty big deal," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "That will be a moment I'm sure that he will remember forever. You do it once, the goal will be to duplicate it and continue to get back there. The hope is that from a health standpoint, he's going to be feeling good."

Drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, Doncic was traded to the Mavericks for Trae Young, who was selected No. 5.

Young will start for Team Giannis as the Hawks' point guard and Doncic move into the next tier of NBA greats.

Two full strides short of half-court, Doncic accepted a verbalised challenge from Young to launch from mid-court as the final seconds of the second quarter of Friday night's Rising Stars game ticked off.

The shot went in, and Young embraced Doncic in joyful amazement, an iconic, meme-worthy reminder of who's the star among NBA All-Stars.

"That moment with Luka - it was just a crazy moment," Young said.

As peers know, they better get used to it.