Basketball: Clippers' Harrell leaves NBA 'bubble' for family matter

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell is the latest player to leave the NBA's Florida campus on Friday (July 17), departing to deal with a family emergency, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Harrell, whose 18.4 points off the bench are third most by a reserve in the NBA this season, is expected to return to the team at a later date, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the situation.

When he does, he'll be required to quarantine between four and 10 days before he can participate in NBA activities at the locked-down NBA "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the league is hoping to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The Clippers are scheduled to play the first of their eight "seeding games" against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 as the league resumes its coronavirus disrupted season.

On Thursday, New Orleans star rookie Zion Williamson left the bubble for what the Pelicans called an "urgent family medical matter."

Williamson, too, is expected to rejoin his team.