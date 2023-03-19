Basketball: Brunson return inspires Knicks to win over Nuggets

MIAMI – Two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic said the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets “need to be concerned” after losing five of their last six games.

Jalen Brunson returned from injury on Saturday and led the New York Knicks to a 116-110 home victory over Denver.

Jokic, who had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 37 minutes, told ESPN: “It is what it is. We need to be concerned. We need to try to win the next one.”

On what has changed in this poor spell for Denver, the 28-year-old Serb centre said: “We are forcing (shots) and not getting the extra pass.

“Even when we are getting the extra pass, we are not making shots. So, I think that’s it. And we cannot defend really well right now.”

On Saturday, though, the issue late in the game was rebounding.

Said Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “It was the rebounding, and our inability to defend without fouling.

“Now you’re playing against a set defence for 12 minutes, and then you couple that on top of turnovers. I think those are three areas that stood out to me.”

Jokic added: “Me first, and then everybody collectively, needs to do a better job of rebounding the ball, because even when we made a couple stops, we didn’t rebound and they just got easy ones.

“They had like 15 offensive rebounds, so that’s a lot. That’s 15 chances to score again.”

A foot injury had limited point guard Brunson to just one appearance in the Knicks’ past six games but he was influential at Madison Square Garden. He scored 24 points and delivered the key assist, with an alley-oop pass to Mitchell Robinson that secured the triumph with 24 seconds left.

“I feel good, I’m happy to be back and glad we got the win. Everything feels good when you win,” said Brunson.

“I was a little worried going into it, but I mean, everything was according to plan. I didn’t feel anything, so I just kept going and kept playing.

“We kept fighting. It’s a game of runs, and they’re the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a reason and Jokic is a two-time MVP for a reason. We kept our composure down the stretch.”