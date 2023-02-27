Basketball: Brilliant Lillard erupts for 71 points as Blazers thrash Rockets

LOS ANGELES – Damian Lillard erupted into “attack mode” for a career-high 71 points as the Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

In a breathtaking performance in front of a rapturous Portland crowd, Lillard etched his name into National Basketball Association folklore to drive the Blazers to a 131-114 victory.

It was the first time in Lillard’s glittering career that he has scored more than 70 points in a game, and the second time this season he has breached the 60-point barrier.

According to ESPN, he is the oldest player in league history to register a 70-point game and the only one aged 30 or older to do so.

Afterwards, the 32-year-old said he had simply been motivated by securing victory for Portland.

The Blazers are just outside the play-in places with a 29-31 record in the Western Conference.

“I think we’ve got 22 or 23 games after this and we need to win as many as possible,” Lillard said.

“I know it’s a team effort but I feel like I’ve got to do my best to be aggressive and do what I can to make sure we get some wins.

“That’s what the case was tonight – I wanted to be in attack mode, I got it going early on and I stayed aggressive.”

Only three other players in NBA history – Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and David Thompson – have scored more points in a single game.

Chamberlain holds the record with 100 points, followed by Bryant’s mark of 81. Thompson scored 73 points for Denver against Detroit in 1978.

This season’s record of 71 points is held by Lillard and Donovan Mitchell, who reached his mark in a victory over the Chicago Bulls on Jan 2.

“My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record... you gotta get 72 now,” Mitchell posted on Twitter with some laughing emojis.

Lillard also threatened to beat Klay Thompson’s record of 14 three-pointers in a single game.

In the end, however, the seven-time NBA All-Star fell just short, draining 13 threes from 22 attempts.