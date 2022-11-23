Basketball: Aussie Simmons loses with Nets in NBA return to Philly

WASHINGTON – Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons was unfazed even as he endured a defeat on Tuesday in his emotional National Basketball Association return to Philadelphia as a short-handed 76ers’ squad lacking three top stars humbled the Nets 115-106.

The pre-game focus was on ex-Sixer Simmons playing his first game in Philadelphia since being traded to the Nets in February, but the home team lacking injured starters Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey stole the show.

Tobias Harris scored 18 of his 24 points after half-time, De’Anthony Melton added 22 points and Paul Reed came off the bench to add 19 points and 10 rebounds to spark the 76ers. Shake Milton and Georges Niang each added 16 points.

“I just needed to get into a rhythm and once I was able to find that flow, I just stuck with it and made the right play,” Harris said.

“That was a huge win for us.”

Sixers fans loudly booed Simmons when he was introduced and every time he touched the ball, with the spite coming from a bad break-up with the 26-year-old from Melbourne after four seasons in Philly.

The 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year with the 76ers missed the start of last season with what was termed mental health issues after requesting to be traded. He was sent to Brooklyn in February and missed the entire season with a herniated disc in his back.

“I thought it was going to be louder,” Simmons said of the boos.

Simmons, taken by the 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, played 32 minutes and scored 11 points, passed off 11 assists, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and made three steals.

“I thought he did a great job of just handling it and playing his game,” Nets forward Kevin Durant said. “There are a lot of emotions. You just want to play well. You know the fans are going to be involved and get excited.”

Simmons, who made four-of-seven shots from the floor and three-of-six from the free throw line, signed autographs for a few supportive fans.

“It was nice to see I had support in Philadelphia still,” Simmons said. “I don’t think we had all bad times.”

The Sixers out-rebounded the Nets 46-35 and made 16 of 32 from three-point range, powered by Melton’s six-for-11 and Niang’s four-of-five shooting from beyond the arc.

“We just said we’re going to need everybody’s effort and we need everybody to be as confident as ever,” Harris said. “For us, it’s just figuring out ways to make sure everybody has that impact.”