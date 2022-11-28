Basketball: Antetokounmpo ‘the best player in the NBA right now’, says Doncic

MILWAUKEE – National Basketball Association scoring leader Luka Doncic hailed Giannis Antetokounmpo as “the best player in the NBA right now” and “almost impossible to stop” after he racked up 30 points and 11 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks defeated Dallas 124-115 on Sunday to extend the Mavericks’ losing streak to four games.

The match-up between two of the league’s top Most Valuable Player candidates went to Antetokounmpo over Dallas star Doncic, who had 27 points and 12 assists.

“It’s hard to go against a guy like that. He’s the best player in the NBA right now,” 23-year-old guard Doncic was quoted by ESPN as saying. “He’s almost impossible to stop. It’s really fun to see him play, but it’s not that fun to go against him.”

“He improves every day. He works really hard, you can see it. He works on everything. He works on his shot, and he’s gotten better at a lot of things. He just gets better every day.”

Antetokounmpo made 11 of 19 shots and recorded his 11th double-double of the season. The two-time MVP is averaging 35.3 points over his last four games.

The Greek is fifth in the NBA scoring charts, averaging 30.9 points to go with 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. His Slovenian counterpart Doncic tops that list, averaging 33.1 points along with 8.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Forward Antetokounmpo, 27, was similarly effusive of Doncic, saying: “No matter wins or losses, just being respected by your peers, it’s always a good feeling.

“I always love playing against the best players in the league. He’s an incredible player, incredible talent, arguably one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. It’s unbelievable what he can do for himself and his team.”

The Greek Freak had help from Grayson Allen, who was seven of eight from three-point range and finished with a season-high 25 points for Milwaukee, who never trailed and improved to 11-2 at home. Allen tied his career high with seven threes, all in the first half.

Six players scored in double figures for Milwaukee, including Jrue Holiday, who scored 16 points. Bobby Portis tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jevon Carter added 14 points and Brook Lopez had 13 points and four blocks.

Dallas fell short despite shooting 51.2 per cent from the field and 17 of 41 (41.5 per cent) from three-point range. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points, Christian Wood added 21 and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13.

Milwaukee scored more than 100 points through three quarters for the first time this season and carried a 104-96 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks opened the final quarter on an 11-1 run and stretched their lead to 115-97 on Carter’s jumper with 8:46 remaining.