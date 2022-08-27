Basketball: Accused ringleader in NBA health care fraud pleads guilty

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The accused ringleader of a scheme involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures pleaded guilty on Friday (Aug 26) over his involvement.

Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, entered his plea to conspiracy and identity theft charges before US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.

The 35-year-old Seattle resident also agreed to pay US$2.5 million (S$3.5 million) in restitution to the NBA plan and forfeit US$653,673 to the United States.

Lawyers for Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Williams recruited players to submit false invoices for medical and dental work that was never performed, in exchange for at least US$300,000 of kickbacks.

Examples included invoices allegedly showing former Boston Celtics players Tony Allen and Glen Davis receiving crowns on the same six teeth on the same day, and Davis receiving crowns on eight teeth in Beverly Hills although he was in Nevada.

Williams was also accused of impersonating others, including a health plan manager who questioned a reimbursement in order to"frighten" a player who had not paid a kickback.

Prosecutors said at least US$5 million of false claims were submitted, with the defendants receiving US$2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

At least 24 people including a dentist, a doctor and a chiropractor have been charged, with five pleading guilty. Allen and Davis have pleaded not guilty.