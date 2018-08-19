Basketball: 16 boys and girls named Jr. NBA Singapore All-Stars at end of two-day camp

SINGAPORE - Sixteen boys and girls were were named as Jr. NBA Singapore All-Stars on Sunday (Aug 19), at the end of a two-day national training camp at the Heartbeat@Bedok Sports Hall.

The eight boys are Thu Htet Oo, Goh Xuan Yu, Joachim Teoh, Muhammad Nur Hafiz, Li Siyi, Tan Wei Yang, Muhammad Afiq and Daniel Joshea.

The eight girls chosen are Alicia Vui Nguyen, Sage Wu, Halisha I Nur Noor Hassan, Jovita Lee Jia En, Tanya Tan, Lim Lek Kar, Reah Ysabella Serrano and Haley Wright.

The y chosen will travel to Shanghai in October to attend the NBA China Games 2018.

Also, former National Basketball Association player Rod Strickland made an appearance at the camp on Sunday and interacted with fans at the Heartbeat@Bedok.

The camp is the culmination of the Jr. NBA Singapore 2018 presented by the ActiveSG Basketball Academy programme.