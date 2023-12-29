Balanced scoring propels LA Lakers past Charlotte Hornets

LOS ANGELES – Words can never be enough for a National Basketball Association (NBA) legend like LeBron James, but Anthony Davis still took the time to praise his teammate on Dec 28, two days short of the latter’s 39th birthday.

“It’s always good things that happen when the ball is in his hands,” Davis said.

“He makes great reads. He’s a student of the game. He’s seen every coverage and made a lot of great reads throughout his career, so every time we can get the ball in his hands, it’s good for us.”

The Los Angeles Lakers duo were the stars of the show as they earned a much-needed 133-112 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, with Davis scoring 26 points and eight rebounds, and James adding 17 points with 11 assists.

Rui Hachimura scored 17 points in just his fourth start of the season as the Lakers won for only the third time in nine games since winning the NBA in-season tournament on Dec 9 with a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles received production from their bench, getting 16 points and nine assists from D’Angelo Russell, while Austin Reaves also had 16 points. Reserves Max Christie and Jaxson Hayes each contributed 10.

“I believe that every time we step on the court, we can beat anybody we play,” Reaves said. “But just really figuring out what our identity is, in my opinion, the main thing, because we can be so good when we figure that out.”

Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Terry Rozier added 18 points with eight assists for the Hornets, who lost their ninth consecutive game. Charlotte also lost their sixth consecutive road game.

The Lakers held a 58-57 lead at half-time before taking control of the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Hornets 41-23 to lead 99-80. Hachimura and James each scored 12 points in that period as Los Angeles shot 62.5 per cent from the floor.

The Lakers added 34 points in the fourth quarter to give them 75 in the second half. Los Angeles had a season-high 41 assists on 52 made field goals, while also forcing Charlotte into 19 turnovers.

The Lakers shot 53.6 per cent from the floor in the game and went 15 of 30 (50 per cent) from three-point range. It was the fourth time they shot at least 50 per cent from three-point range this season.

Cam Reddish did not play for the Lakers because of left groin soreness.

The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (ankle) for the 14th consecutive game, while Gordon Hayward was out with a left calf strain and Mark Williams remained out with a back injury.

“Our guys have worked hard, (but) they know we’re short-handed,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

“This is a tough trip. Unfortunately for us, we’ve had more than our share of injuries, and this is not the time to be short-handed.” REUTERS