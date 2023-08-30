Australia advance at Basketball World Cup after ‘playing for their lives’

OKINAWA – Australia gave it their all to beat Japan and progressed to the next round of the Basketball World Cup on Tuesday, while Germany, the Dominican Republic, Lithuania and Canada all advanced with perfect records.

The Australians needed to beat the Japanese after their narrow loss to Germany on Sunday, and they rose to the occasion against the tournament co-hosts in Okinawa, winning 109-89.

Head coach Brian Goorjian said the Boomers were “playing for their lives”.

“I’m happy to move to this next stage with this group because I think we’re getting better as the tournament goes on,” he said. “I know we lost to Germany but I thought it was one of the best games played in this whole tournament.

“We went up another level tonight.”

Josh Giddey scored 26 points and had 11 assists and five rebounds for Australia in another impressive performance from the 20-year-old.

Xavier Cooks scored 24 and had 16 rebounds.

Goorjian also said his team were “going through evolution” after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

“As they get experience in international basketball, we’re going to get better and better,” he added.

“For our evolution... some guys get spit out, some get moved in. And three big pieces tonight (Giddey, Cooks, Josh Green) make this thing really exciting for tonight and the future.”

Germany joined Australia in the next round as Group E winners after a 101-75 thrashing of Finland.

A typhoon is forecast to hit Okinawa when they play their next game on Friday but head coach Gordon Herbert was unconcerned.