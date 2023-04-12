Atlanta Hawks down Miami Heat to book NBA play-off berth

MIAMI – The only way to beat a physical team is to be more physical than them, according to Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks star scored 25 points to help his team book their place in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs on Tuesday after defeating the Miami Heat 116-105 in the opening game of the play-in tournament.

Atlanta’s bench combined to score 53 points to silence the Miami home crowd and send the Hawks into an Eastern Conference first-round play-off series against the Boston Celtics.

Miami will now face the winner of Wednesday’s (Thursday morning, Singapore time) game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls to determine the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

“We brought the physicality to them. They’re known for being a very physical team and trying to bully a lot of teams on the defensive end,” Young said.

“If you don’t match their physicality, you can get beat. Tonight, we matched their physicality and it showed. We all understand the moment and the time of year it is. Credit to our guys for being locked in, ready and focused on the game plan.”

Young led a superb all-round offensive team effort from Atlanta, who saw seven players finish in double figures. They included Dejounte Murray, who posted 18 points, while Saddiq Bey added 17.

“Our guys are trying to be the best version of ourselves at the end of the year,” said Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

“The year’s not over. So hopefully we can take this and continue to build on it. It’s one game – but it was our game.”

Atlanta took a stranglehold on the game after a dominant first-half display, outhustling a sluggish Miami line-up at both ends of the court to quickly open up a double-digit lead.

The Hawks moved nine points clear at the end of the first quarter at 36-27 and then accelerated away in the second to lead by 24 points at 63-39.

Only a late 11-0 Miami run to close the half – Kyle Lowry taking his first-half tally to 19 points – kept the scoreline respectable, but Atlanta still reached half-time with a hefty 65-50 lead.