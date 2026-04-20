Atlanta Hawks crave better effort in bid to tie series with New York Knicks

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Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks takes a shot as Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks defends during the first half of Game One.

NEW YORK – There was no secret to what the New York Knicks were going to do Saturday night in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference play-off first-round series.

Nor do the Atlanta Hawks expect there to be any mystery on Monday (Tuesday morning, Singapore time).

The Knicks will look to take a commanding lead in on Monday night, when they host the Hawks in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

New York did not trail for the final three-plus quarters of Game 1 on Saturday, when they held off a late comeback by the visiting Hawks to earn a 113-102 victory.

Jalen Brunson scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter for the Knicks, who improved to 6-2 in series openers over the last three years.

Fellow starters OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges then combined for 54 points on 17-of-32 shooting in the last 36 minutes.

The balanced attack is nothing new for the Knicks, whose starters combined to average 89.2 points per game during the regular season.

“We feel like the team is deep and anybody can get going at any time,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said. “For us, it’s about sacrificing and not worrying about shots, minutes or anything like that.”

The Knicks, who allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league (110.1) while also limiting opponents to 46 per cent shooting during the regular season, also recovered from a slow start to clamp down defensively upon the Hawks in the second half.

“We kind of expected the Knicks to just play their style of basketball,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said as he looked ahead to Game 2.

“I think we did a good job of coming out prepared for that (in Game 1). And then I think in the second half, we’ve just got to continue to play our brand of basketball, continue to play how we play.”

Atlanta, which ranked sixth in the NBA with 118.5 points per game and fifth in 3-point shooting at 37.1 per cent, trailed 57-55 at halftime after shooting 45.5%, including 50% (8 of 16) from long distance.

But the Hawks had just 19 points in the third quarter and shot 28.6% (6-of-21) from 3-point land in the second half, and this is something which they need to improve on.

“Our level of physicality without fouling was really good in the second half,” Brown added of his Knicks side.

The Hawks did not heat up until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, when they hit a trio of 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that cut a 19-point deficit to 106-98.

“The formula for us and our identity has been to run and move the ball,” Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said. “And it’s not like we didn’t do that, but we need to do more of it.”

In other news, reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the finalists announced on Sunday for this year’s award alongside San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Denver’s three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who beat out Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the voting last year and was also named NBA Finals MVP as the Thunder beat Indiana for the trophy, averaged more than 30 points per game this season.

Wembanyama has been the driving force of San Antonio’s first run to the playoffs since 2019, averaging a career-high 25 points per game and a league-best 3.1 blocks.

Jokic averaged a triple-double and became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists in the same season. He averaged 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. REUTERS, AFP