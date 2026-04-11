Atlanta Hawks clinch NBA playoff berth with win over Cleveland Cavaliers

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Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent tries to go between Cleveland Cavaliers guards Craig Porter Jr. and Dennis Schroder during the first half at State Farm Arena.

LOS ANGELES – The Atlanta Hawks secured an NBA playoff berth with a 124-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, as the Boston Celtics locked up the Eastern Conference second seed with a lopsided win of their own.

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 29 points for the Hawks, who came into the contest at sixth in the East and still in danger of falling into the play-in tournament that will see the seventh- through 10th-placed teams battle for the last two playoff berths in each conference.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson scored 18 points apiece and Dyson Daniels added a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Hawks, who led 61-48 at halftime and surged away with a 16-0 scoring run late in the third quarter.

“Those guys... what they sacrificed for one another, we believed that we could do this,” said Hawks coach Quin Snyder, who also gave special praise to McCollum.

“They gave what they needed to collectively (to grab) this opportunity.

“This year for our team it is about building an identity, and building a foundation... and CJ has not only been a big part of that but he has (our) identity as a player.”

The Cavaliers, assured of the fourth seed in the East and home court advantage in the first round, rested Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

The Celtics, who had missed a chance to secure the second seed with a loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, got the job done with a record-equaling 29 three-pointers in a 144-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s the second time in two seasons the Celtics have matched the record of 29 treys, first set by the Milwaukee Bucks in December 2020 and also matched this season by the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We have 15, 16 guys who can impact winning and we just continue to develop our team,” said Boston coach Joe Mazzulla.

All 30 teams played on the penultimate day of regular-season action, with more than a dozen of those headed for the post-season still jostling to cement their playoff or play-in positions.

The Knicks secured the third seed in the East with a 112-95 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto slipped from fifth to sixth in the East with one game remaining and the same 45-36 record as the seventh-placed Orlando Magic – who beat the Chicago Bulls 127-103.

The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of star big man Joel Embiid, who is recovering from an appendectomy, to beat the Pacers 105-94 in Indiana.

Eighth in the East, the Sixers still have a mathematical chance of overtaking both the Raptors and Magic.

The playoff-bound San Antonio Spurs, fueled by 40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots from superstar Victor Wembanyama, beat the Dallas Mavericks 139-120. AFP