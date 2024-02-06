Anthony Davis triple double sparks Lakers to third NBA win in a row

NEW YORK – Anthony Davis delivered his third career triple double on Feb 5 to support big nights from LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell as the Los Angeles Lakers played “complete team basketball” to win 124-118 at the Charlotte Hornets.

Russell scored 28 points, James added 26 and Davis dominated with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers finished a National Basketball Association road trip 4-2 with the other wins against the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

“We’ve been doing a good job at playing complete team basketball,” Davis said. “It was a great road trip for us, even though we dropped some we thought we should have won.

“We’ll try and take this energy and carry it over from the road trip back home.”

The Lakers play host to reigning NBA champions the Denver Nuggets on Feb 8.

Struggling since they won the NBA In-Season Tournament in December, the Lakers have built confidence on the road trip, coach Darvin Ham said.

“Just that trust in ourselves. If adversity presents itself, we can fight through it,” he said. “We won’t pack up our tent and go home. We’re in it for the fight.”

They got a fight from the Hornets, who were led by 41 points from Miles Bridges and 33 by Brandon Miller.

“Bridges played out of his mind shooting the ball. Miller did as well,” Davis said. “Our defensive intensity slipped in that fourth quarter. We lost control of the game.

“We’ve got to do a better job of closing out games but nonetheless we’re happy we got the win. It was ugly but we’re happy we got it.”

The Lakers improved to 27-25 with their third win in a row while imposing Charlotte’s eighth loss in a row.

Davis matched his career high for assists and had a triple double by the end of three quarters.

Davis blocked three shots, the last on a late Bridges three-point try to seal victory.

The Lakers, ninth in the Western Conference, have turned to Japan’s Rui Hachimura with forward Jarred Vanderbilt out up to four weeks with a right foot sprain.

“We’re starting to find a way to play without some of the guys,” Davis said. “Guys are stepping up in their absence.”