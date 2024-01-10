Anthony Davis rallies LA Lakers in thriller over Toronto Raptors

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers are not just about LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they can play as a team and relieve the pressure on their two stars.

On Jan 9, Davis scored a season-high 41 points as the Lakers edged past the Toronto Raptors 132-131 in a thrilling National Basketball Association (NBA) home clash.

A pulsating duel that saw no fewer than 23 lead changes swung decisively in favour of Los Angeles thanks to a huge fourth-quarter display from Davis.

The eight-time All-Star erupted for 20 points in a high-scoring final period, including a perfect 11-from-11 free throws, to help the Lakers overturn a six-point deficit and claim a second straight victory.

The win left the team at 19-19 for the season – 10th in the Western Conference.

“We’ll take it, we can do better, but obviously for us that’s a big-time win,” a relieved Davis said after the game.

However, the victory was not all about him, as he received crucial scoring support throughout the line-up – something that has been a problem for Los Angeles in recent outings.

LeBron James scored 22 points while five other Lakers players finished in double digits.

“All our guys came in and did a heck of a job,” Davis added.

“Obviously there’s going to be a lot of attention on me and ‘Bron and that’s going to give the others a lot of open shots and open plays.

“We’ve just got to keep feeding them the ball, keep trusting them to keep making plays.”

Scottie Barnes led Toronto’s scorers with 26 points while Pascal Siakam finished with 25 and R.J. Barrett 23.