Anthony Davis propels Los Angeles Lakers to key win over Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNESOTA – Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham believes that his team’s success “all starts with Anthony Davis” whenever LeBron James is sidelined or not fully fit.

On Friday, the forward shook off a twisted ankle to score 38 points and help the Lakers rally for a crucial 123-111 National Basketball Association (NBA) road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles improved their record to 39-38 – their first time over .500 this season – and more importantly leapfrogged ahead of the Timberwolves (39-39) into seventh place in the tight Western Conference play-off race.

James scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists as all five Lakers starters scored in double figures.

“It all starts with AD. We have a team that can make some things happen, but you’ve got to have that one pivotal force that can lead the charge... in our case, it’s AD,” Ham said.

“When he comes out and he’s aggressive and we’re feeding him and he’s not settling. He’s putting pressure on the paint, putting pressure on the rim, we find ourselves having a lot of success.”

The Lakers trailed by as many as 13 early in the third and were charging when Davis twisted his left ankle late in the period, grimacing as he lay on the court and limping off before returning to the game.

He finished with 17 rebounds, going hard at Minnesota even before star Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert departed the game with a knee injury.

“He kicked our ass in every way possible,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Davis.

Davis has been crucial with James still returning to full strength after a month-long absence with a right foot injury.

With him leading the way, the Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 35-18 in the third quarter to take control and Ham said early indications were that Davis’ injury was not serious.

“I think it’s just a twisted ankle,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics followed up their big win over Milwaukee with a 122-114 home victory over the Utah Jazz.

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points and handed out 11 assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 for the Celtics (54-24), who inched closer to the Bucks (55-22) in the battle for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the 76ers built a big early lead and held on for a 117-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

James Harden scored 15 of his 23 points in the second quarter as the Sixers (51-26) tightened their hold on third place in the East. AFP