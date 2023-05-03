Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive display to hold off Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr hailed the Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive doggedness as Anthony Davis scored 30 points and led a defensive masterclass to defeat the defending champions 117-112 on Tuesday.

The road win gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead in their National Basketball Association Western Conference play-off series.

The eagerly anticipated showdown between the two Californian glamour teams lived up to the billing as the Lakers held off a thrilling late Golden State rally to take a crucial early advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Said Kerr: “I thought AD had a great game. Obviously, he dominated and he got blocked four shots and altered some others.

“That’s what this team has been doing now for the last few months. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the league for a reason and he’s a huge part of that.”

For LeBron James, what his Lakers team have been doing in recent months is play play-off level basketball as they scrambled to book their spot in the post-season via a late regular season rally and then the play-in tournament.

He said: “We’ve been playing play-off basketball for about 2½ months now just to punch our clock to be able to play right now in the post-season.

“We were very resilient tonight... We know how great they are on their home floor, so to withstand that, it’s another good step for our ball club.”

The Lakers appeared to be cruising to victory after opening up a 14-point lead with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a clinical defensive performance at San Francisco’s Chase Centre.

But the Warriors came roaring back with a flurry of three-pointers and Stephen Curry knotted the score at 112-112 to complete a 14-0 Warriors run with 1min 38sec remaining.

Yet just when it looked as if the Warriors were building unstoppable momentum, the Lakers regrouped to snatch victory.

A D’Angelo Russell lay-up edged them back in front at 114-112 before a James free throw increased the Lakers lead to three.

Jordan Poole then missed a game-tying 27-foot three with 9.7sec left on the clock before the Lakers drew two free throws for German international Dennis Schroder to make the game safe.

“We know this team – they’re the defending champions,” Davis said. “No lead is safe against them, they can get hot at any moment.

“But this is just a mindset for our team, knowing we can beat this team, it’s a confidence-booster for us.

“We’ve been able to get this one in Game 1, but we haven’t done anything yet.”