American-born NBL standout Cotton to represent Australia

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SYDNEY, May 14 - American-born point guard Bryce Cotton will finally represent Australia for the first time in World Cup qualifiers against Guam and the Philippines in Perth in July, Basketball Australia said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old played college ball for Providence and 23 games in the NBA before becoming the dominant player in Australia's National Basketball League, winning three titles and being named league MVP six times in 10 seasons.

Cotton's path to Australian citizenship, which he commenced in 2019 hoping to play for the country at the Tokyo Olympics, was far from smooth, but he finally attained it in September last year.

"Coming from where I come from, this opportunity means a lot to me and my family," Cotton, who is married to an Australian, said in a news release.

"Australia has embraced me from day one, and I'm grateful for the chance to wear the green and gold alongside a great group of guys. I'm excited, motivated, and ready to give everything I have for the country."

Australia's Boomers have a 100% record in the first round of Asian qualifying and are already guaranteed a spot in the second round, from which seven teams will punch their tickets to next year's FIBA World Cup in Qatar. REUTERS