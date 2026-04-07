After 12 seasons, Curry brothers finally play in NBA game together

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Golden State Warriors guards and brothers Stephen Curry (right) and Seth Curry after a play against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter on April 5.

SAN FRANCISCO - It took 12 seasons and more than 1,600 games, but brothers Stephen and Seth Curry finally played in the same NBA game, on the same team, together.

Both members of the Warriors, the Currys have not been healthy at the same time this season since Seth signed with Golden State as a free agent on Dec 1.

The April 5 home game against the Houston Rockets was the first time both were available.

Steph, the older brother at 38, had been sidelined since Jan 30 because of a knee injury.

In his return on April 5, he scored 29 points in 26 minutes in the 117-116 loss.

When Steph entered the game at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter, their dream of playing together was realised.

“That was special,” Steph said, per The Athletic.

“We’ve both had a very difficult year. Honestly, him more than me with injuries. I was joking, calling us the Rehab Brothers, because it’s been like that all year.

“But to have that moment coming out of a timeout and talking about our matchups, I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian High School. My senior year, his sophomore year is the last time (we played) in an actual game. I know he was on our training camp roster in 2013, but the last time we actually played a game together.”

Seth, who scored six points in 13 minutes, called their moments sharing the court “a dream come true.”

“We’ve played against each other for a while now. For us to be on the same floor together as teammates was a different dynamic,” Seth, 35, said.

It also was a joyous moment for their mother, Sonya, who was in the stands taking photos and videos.

“Basketball’s been a part of our whole lives, and it’s what we love to do,” Steph Curry said. “And the fact that at this stage of both of our careers, that we’ve had this opportunity ... you definitely take a moment to reflect for sure. And when it is all said and done down the road, I’m sure we’ll put the pictures up from tonight and talk about it.”

Seth can do one better. He asked for Steph’s jersey immediately after the game and said he plans to frame his jersey and his brother’s and hang them side by side.

For the record, the family moment came in game 1,065 of Steph’s storybook career, which has seen him win four NBA championships and two league MVP awards. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and most 3-point shots made per game.

Steph Curry has played for the Warriors since 2009, when the team selected him with the seventh overall draft pick.

Seth Curry is in his 12th season and has played in 556 career games with 10 teams. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA