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The NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James announced on July 24 that he will join the Philadelphia 76ers, a move that became official on July 26. As he chases his fifth NBA ring, The Straits Times looks at five things to know about the biggest free agency move of the off-season.

1. Historic 24th season

James, who turns 42 in December, admitted that he thought about retirement after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals. But his decision to play on means that he will enter a record-extending 24th NBA season when the 2026-27 campaign is expected to begin on Oct 20.

2. Biggest pay cut in NBA history

He signed a two-year deal worth about US$8 million (S$10.3 million), giving him earnings of US$3,876,529 a year. This represents a drop from US$52.6 million in 2025 – the largest pay cut in NBA history.

The veteran-minimum deal allows the 76ers to add a superstar while maintaining salary cap flexibility to build the strongest roster possible. James’ salary is 2.35 per cent of the team’s US$164.96 million salary cap. He will be only the seventh highest-paid Sixer, making less than he did as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003-04 season.

3. Four All-Stars in Sixers’ starting line-up

Philadelphia’s best starting line-up will comprise four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) James; 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid; 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, the league’s fourth-leading scorer last season; All-Star Tyrese Maxey; and Rookie of the Year runner-up V.J. Edgecombe.

All except Edgecombe, 20, have been All-Stars. Just nine teams in NBA history have had four players selected as All-Stars in the same season, with four of those going on to win the title.

4. Fourth favourites

The Sixers went 45-37 in the 2025-26 regular season and were swept in the second round by eventual champions New York Knicks. They have not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001 and have not won an NBA title since 1983.

However, following James’ arrival, Philadelphia are the fourth favourites (10-1) to be champions next year, behind San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder, and the Knicks. The Sixers had 20-1 odds before James’ announcement.

5. A 25-day decision

After telling the Lakers on June 30 that he would leave them, James took 25 days to choose his next destination. Rich Paul, James’ agent and the chief executive officer of Klutch Sports Group, revealed that James whittled his decision down to Philadelphia, the Golden State Warriors as well as former teams Cleveland and the Miami Heat after Paul spoke to 27 teams.

It was the fourth-longest star free agency decision in NBA history. James needed a record 42 days in 2016 before re-signing for the Cavaliers, while Reggie Miller and Eddie Jones took 39 days and 34 days respectively in 2000.