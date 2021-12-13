3-point history delayed for Curry

PHILADELPHIA • Barring unforeseen circumstances, it is all but certain Stephen Curry will break the record for the most three-pointers in National Basketball Association (NBA) history this week.

It could take place today when the Golden State Warriors travel to the Indiana Pacers.

Except that many in the NBA had already predicted Curry to have broken the mark last week, only for the All-Star to uncharacteristically struggle to get his bearings right from long range in the past two games.

The Philadelphia 76ers, just like the Portland Trail Blazers before them, were not about to let the guard celebrate making history against them, stifling him in a 102-93 victory over the Warriors.

Curry came into the road contest needing 10 three-pointers to surpass fellow great Ray Allen's all-time record of 2,973.

But in the face of a stingy Sixers defence, the greatest pure shooter in NBA history connected on just three of 14 from beyond the arc on the way to 18 points.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points, Tobias Harris added 16 and Matisse Thybulle did the heavy lifting in guarding Curry.

"It was no secret that he was going for this record right now," Thybulle, who held his opponent to two-from-13 shooting in their individual match-up and became the only player to block two of his three-point attempts in the same game, said.

"Joel and I talked today during shootaround (practice) and he said that we're not letting that happen in our house. So I took it upon myself to make sure it didn't."

Curry now needs seven three-pointers to surpass Allen's record and if he does not do it against the Pacers, then it will likely happen when the Warriors head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks tomorrow.

While his star man admitted the mark was on his mind, Golden State coach Steve Kerr claimed it would be back to business as usual once history is made.

"The record's going to happen at some point soon," he said. "No reason to force anything."

There was a nail-biter in Los Angeles, where Reggie Jackson scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including what proved to be the game winner with 2.2 seconds left in the Clippers' 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic.

"They just kept backing me," the guard said of the support he received from coaches and teammates. "It was easy to dig deep down and find something else in there."

In Washington, Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Jazz pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Wizards.

The Miami Heat also notched a lopsided win, beating the depleted Chicago Bulls 118-92.

The visitors were missing seven players, including Stanley Johnson, whom they had just signed on a 10-day contract because of their situation, as well as All-Star DeMar DeRozan, due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan, whose team were granted a hardship exemption, revealed that he had "a lot of guys sitting at home with no symptoms", adding: "We need a hardship for a hardship right now."

