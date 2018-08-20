Basketball: Four Japanese players sent home over prostitute scandal

Japan's players celebrate victory after their men's basketball preliminary Group C game between Japan and Qatar on Aug 16, 2018.
Japan's players celebrate victory after their men's basketball preliminary Group C game between Japan and Qatar on Aug 16, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

JAKARTA (AFP) - Four Japanese basketball players have been sent home from the Asian Games in disgrace for allegedly paying prostitutes for sex, following a 82-71 win over Qatar, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) said Monday.

The players were spotted in a notorious red light district of Jakarta in their national jerseys on Wednesday night, JOC officials told a press conference, saying the quartet had been sent packing immediately.

According to the Japan Times, the players left the athletes' village for a Japanese restaurant in a major entertainment district wearing their team uniforms following the game. After dinner, they were solicited by touts on the street to go to a nearby hotel with women.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!