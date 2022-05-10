Baseball: MLB to hold regular-season games in London

The MLB said in a statement that it would hold major events in the British capital over the next five years. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city.

The league agreed to hold "major events" in the British capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday (May 9).

"I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world," Khan said in a statement.

"These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital."

MLB first put on games in London in June 2019. The league previously said it was launching a global Home Run Derby beginning in July with stops in London, Seoul and Mexico City.

"All aspects of the inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success," said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We are confident in making a long-term commitment to London."

More On This Topic
Baseball: MLB to loosen restrictions for vaccinated players, coaches
Baseball: Ex-S'pore player Chia relishing job as strength coach of US side Cleveland Guardians

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top