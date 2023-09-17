Baseball-Angels' Ohtani ruled out for the season

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not play again this season after suffering a side strain, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

The three-time All-Star's pitching season was already over after he suffered torn elbow ligaments.

The side injury occurred during batting practice on Sept. 4 and Japanese Ohtani has not played since.

The American League MVP front-runner may have played his last game for the Angels as he is expected to become one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the off season.

The 29-year-old made 44 home runs this season with a career-best .304 batting average. REUTERS

