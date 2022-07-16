Barzalona looks well-weighted to win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(8) ROYAL VENUS raced greenly when making her debut on the Scottsville turf. She found some market support that day and should come on lengths with the experience.

(10) ALTO ALEX has the worst draw, but her best effort in three starts has been over this course and distance. She is meeting a weak field.

(9) MINSTREL GALLERY has shown some promise. She has gone well on the Poly and the drop in trip should suit.

(3) DEVILS AND DUST is making her Poly debut. She has shown improvement and could do better over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) READY OR NOT took on much stronger rivals in feature company last time after a smart debut. That form has worked out well.

(8) PETECA has been costly to follow but is holding form. He is a strong front runner but tends to overrace when challenged.

(5) DOWSER improved nicely second-up. He has winning credentials.

(6) OSCEOLA has been making steady improvement with blinkers and is making his Poly debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) FORGED IN ICE comes from an in-form stable and has run two cracking races. His best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(1) WINTER MELODY was beaten in his comeback run from a break. He stays the trip and should go close.

(7) GRAPHENE AEROGEL has been costly to follow but comes from a very much in-form stable. She should make another bold bid against the males.

(2) FASHIONIGMA is also taking on the males. She has her first outing for a new stable and boasts some fair Highveld form.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) SHAVOUT has disappointed on a number of occasions but trainer Vaughan Marshall appears to have found the right race. He was close-up to the highly rated Silvano's Timer last time and he looks well weighted.

The visiting (8) TOFFAS ran a cracker first-up out of the maidens and is progressive.

(4) IMBEWU has not been out of the money in her last five starts. She was narrowly beaten first-up on the Poly last time. She is also well in at these weights from a good draw.

(2) SPECIALLY SELECTED has been out of the money only twice. He faces a stiff test at the weights but is definitely a money chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) ROYAL KITTY has been holding form and was touched off over this course and distance last time. She has come down in the handicap and should be competitive again.

The visiting (8) LOOKING HOT has also come down in the ratings. She does her best on the Poly and is a threat.

(3) ONE BITE AT A TIME has improved with blinkers and did well against stronger horses last time.

(12) FREEDOM'S FIRE has the widest gate to overcome but she also went close over this course and distance last time.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) DOCKOFTHEBAY has dropped in the handicap and looks competitive. He is making his Poly debut but has the best draw with a light weight.

(8) DESOLATE ROAD has been knocking on the door for some time. He comes in with a light weight and still has a 4kg claimer up. He should make his presence felt.

(6) TREAD SWIFTLY had no luck from a tough draw in a recent feature. He has a 4kg-claiming apprentice up which could see him home.

(5) SPIRIT OF MY FATE is never far back and is back on his favourite surface with a light weight.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) BARZALONA was not too far back when making his local debut. He comes with some useful Cape form. He is making his Poly debut but is well-weighted and rates as the one to beat.

(8) MR MASTER STARTER goes very well over this course and distance. He appears to have plenty of scope for further improvement.

Former Gr1 Gold Medallion winner (1) AMBIORIX is warming up for the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint. From the best draw, he should make a bold bid.

(5) BOLD ACT has been trying further in good company but is making her Poly debut. She has shown improvement with blinkers.

(4) LOVE BITE will have it tough at these weights. But her recent Highveld form is solid, albeit in weaker company.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) EXPEDITIONER ran a cracker first-up out of the maidens when taking on stronger opposition. If he takes to the Poly, he could prove difficult to beat.

(5) MESCAL took on much stronger company last run. He comes from a very much in-form stable and his maiden win was over a sprint and the Poly should suit.

(3) GUNSMOKE has been trying further but has shown up well over this course and distance.

(1) BLUSH OF DAWN has the best draw, steady form, loves the Poly and a 4kg claimer up. She will be competitive.