Barzalona adds Saudi Arabia jockeys’ series to charmed run

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

French jockey’s white-hot form in 2025 shows no signs of slowing down in 2026

French jockey Mickael Barzalona, along with his runner-up Frida Valle-Ska of Norway and third-placed Saffie Osborne of England, holding their silverware aloft at the prize presentation of the 2026 International Jockeys' Challenge at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh.

– If Mickael Barzalona had been pinching himself over his riding juggernaut in the 2025 season, it would seem the French jockey is not about to wake up from his dream any time soon.

This time around, it was a late running double in Saudi Arabia that has kept the late Aga Khan’s No. 1 jockey’s magic carpet ride going in the annual International Jockeys’ Challenge (IJC) at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Feb 13.

In the second leg of his brace, Year Of The Dragon ($48) dug deep on the rails to add another feather to a cap, already bulging with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Daryz, three Group 1s including a Japan Cup thriller on the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Calandagan and back-to-back Hong Kong International Jockeys’ Championships, all won in 2025.

Still not off the mark after the first two legs of the four-race series, Barzalona suddenly leapfrogged into fourth place following his all-the-way win aboard Praetorian ($23) in the third leg, picking up the 15 points allocated for a win. He was then tied with Germany’s Nina Baltromei, who had scored earlier with Abeyyah ($48).

In its “Battle of the Sexes” format of seven males against seven females, Baltromei had kept the girls’ flying start going after UK’s Saffie Osborne won the opening leg.

Her mount Hay Nebaha ($29) posted a gutsy win after being trapped three deep for most of the way on the dirt track.

After Barzalona got one back for the boys, 10 of the 14 contestants were still in the running.

But it was written again that once Barzalona had hit full throttle, he would be just unstoppable.

When the TV interviewer highlighted that his Praetorian win had “put him into the picture”, Barzalona’s reply he would have to do well in the next race proved to be more than prophetic.

Another 15 points earned from Year Of The Dragon’s win doubled his score to 30 (with both wins scored over the two turf events), three points clear of little-known Norwegian lass Frida Valle-Ska, to seal victory.

Though the French-based jockey did not win any race, her two seconds and one third propped her up to a well deserved silver medal.

Tied on 17 points with local hero and defending champion Mohammed Aldaham, Osborne took third for his first-leg win while the Saudi jockey ended up winless, scoring only on placings, one second and one third.

Barzalona, who probably does not need to rehearse his post-victory speeches any more, modestly put his last exploit down to luck.

“It’s always great to be invited to these kinds of events. We know it’s a draw, so we need the luck,” he said.

“The way we’ve been riding in these races is completely different, and the races are very attractive as well. It’s great to be here.”

For his win, Barzalona walked away with the top prize of US$30,000 (S$38,000), but it would seem it was not enough to quell his insatiable hunger for wins.

Booked in the next race after the IJC, the US$500,000 Saudi International Handicap (2,100m), he took his Midas touch to the Saad Aljenade-trained Gran Descans to bag a brilliant treble.

“He travelled very well for me. We didn’t go that fast, but it was a reasonable gallop,” said Barzalona.

“When I asked him to lengthen, he actually picked up gradually and stayed strong to the line.”

The win also provided a nice warm-up ahead of a much higher-profile combination between Barzalona and Aljenade – Haqeet in the world’s richest race, the US$20 million Group 1 The Saudi Cup (1,800m) on Feb 14 (results not known at press time).