Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Barrett to get belated chance to impress new All Blacks boss Rennie

July 27 - Beauden Barrett will get a belated chance to show new coach Dave Rennie he still has what it takes when the All Blacks kick off their tour of South Africa against the Stormers, having been completely overlooked during the Nations Championship tests.

The veteran playmaker and twice World Rugby Player of the Year was included in Rennie's first squad but watched the July tests against France, Italy and Ireland from the sidelines, with 25-year-old Ruben Love given the number 10 shirt.

Barrett's exclusion was seen as a death knell for his 144-test career by New Zealand rugby pundits but Rennie confirmed the 35-year-old will start against the Stormers in Cape Town on August 7, one of three tour matches before the first test against South Africa on August 22 at Ellis Park.

"I've said it before, Beauden's really impressed me. He's training superbly. His contribution has been excellent, very professional," Rennie told a press conference in Auckland on Monday.

"He's been incredibly supportive of Ruben. It's tough for him because he's probably trained well enough to get an opportunity, but we felt Ruben needed time in the seat and he's done a really good job there.

"Beauden gets his opportunity against the Stormers, which is exciting, and he's keen to rip in."

Barrett was named among four flyhalves in Rennie's 44-man squad for the South Africa tour, joining Love, Damian McKenzie and uncapped Josh Jacomb.

Richie Mo'unga, the All Blacks' first-choice flyhalf at the 2023 World Cup in France, will soon press his case for a recall under Rennie, having returned home from a three-year stint in Japan.

While not considered for the South Africa tour, Mo'unga is set to return to action in New Zealand for his old provincial side Canterbury and could be called up to South Africa if injuries strike.

The three Barrett brothers have had mixed fortunes this year, with Scott Barrett, the former captain and lock, sidelined from the South Africa tour while recovering from back surgery.

Jordie Barrett remains a key cog in the All Blacks midfield, though, and was a stand-out during the Nations Championship tests. REUTERS