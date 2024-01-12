Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored second-half goals to give Barcelona an 2-0 win over Osasuna in a dour Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, who had beaten city rivals Atletico Madrid in a breathtaking 5-3 derby earlier in the week.

Barcelona dominated proceedings during the first half but barely threatened their opponents.

It was not until the 59th minute that Barca managed to break the deadlock, when Ilkay Gundogan picked out Lewandowski with a through-ball and the striker scored from close-range.

Osasuna tried to make a late run for the equaliser but got exposed and Joao Felix created a quick counter and assisted Yamal who blasted low in to the net to secure the win. REUTERS