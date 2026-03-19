Baraqiel back in the hunt for William Reid

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After skipping the Newmarket due to a virus, Corstens’ sprinter tackles another G1

– Having missed a start in the Newmarket Handicap with a 24-hour virus, Baraqiel is right to take his place at Caulfield on March 21.

The transfer of the William Reid Stakes to Caulfield may not be ideal for the Snitzel seven-year-old, but it is the race the Leon and Troy Corstens and Will Larkin-trained sprinter has been set for.

The A$1 million (S$906,000) Group 1 William Reid Stakes (1,200m) is traditionally run at Moonee Valley and winds up the Group 1 action in Melbourne for the season.

But with Moonee Valley out of action until the 2027 Cox Plate due to reconstruction, Caulfield will host this year’s edition of the Group 1 sprint.

Baraqiel has an imposing record at Moonee Valley.

Last spring, he brought his tally to seven wins in the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1,000m) on Sept 6, 2025 and then ran second in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1,200m) three weeks later.

However, his one attempt at Caulfield did result in a victory over Saturday’s trip in June 2024.

The sprinter enters this contest off a last-start fourth to Tentyris in the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Feb 14.

He was slated to run in the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) won by Caballus on March 7 but was withdrawn on race eve following a bad blood picture.

“He literally had a 24-hour virus,” co-trainer Troy Corstens said.

“He left a little bit of feed, which is very unlike him, so we knew straight away something wasn’t right.

“So, you check all extremities. Was there a bird in his feed? No. Was there anything else wrong? No. Did he have water? Yes, but then his temperature was just on the edge.

“So, we took a blood, and it showed it wasn’t right. His markers were up a little bit which told us he wasn’t spot-on.

“He was a tiny bit dull in the eye, which one of the staff picked up on straight away, and in the end, we couldn’t run him.

“We don’t take chances, especially going into a Group 1 like that, you need to be spot-on.

“If they’re not, you can run them and then flatten them and then it’s preparation over.”

The Corstens and Larkin team have been in sparkling form in recent weeks with a double at Caulfield on March 14, which followed a treble at the track on Feb 21.

Luckily for the stable, Baraqiel’s campaign is far from over.

He showed he was over the setback with victory in a jump-out at Flemington on March 13.

“He trialled last week and we were really pleased with it. He seems great,” said Corstens.

One camp who was clearly pleased with the change of the William Reid venue was that of trainer Ciaron Maher, who saddles the favourite Jimmysstar.

“The William Reid is here at Caulfield, which is his favourite track,” said assistant trainer Jack Turnbull. “He’s had a faultless prep and his trials are obviously there to be seen.

“It would be nice to think he’s come back better – he doesn’t need to – but he tries, he’s very competitive and he’s clearly a very good horse.”

Jimmysstar has had six starts at Caulfield for five wins, including the Oakleigh Plate (1,100m) and CF Orr Stakes (1,400m) at Group 1 level.

The William Reid Stakes will be the Per Incanto six-year-old’s first start since banking a third career Group 1 win in the Orr on Nov 15, 2025. RACING AND SPORTS