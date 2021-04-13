Bannan handed cycling mantle

Australian tasked to build on SCF's ambitions which include having S'porean at 2030 Tour

Australian Shayne Bannan has been assigned the task of building pathways to bring to fruition the Singapore Cycling Federation's ambitious goals as its new high performance director. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CYCLING FEDERATION
Australian Shayne Bannan has been assigned the task of building pathways to bring to fruition the Singapore Cycling Federation's ambitious goals as its new high performance director. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CYCLING FEDERATION
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) is shifting gears to prioritise high performance, with the aim of forming a men's continental cycling team by 2023 and having a Singaporean rider feature at the 2030 Tour de France.

It has appointed a high performance director, Australian Shayne Bannan, for at least the next three years, to help achieve those goals. The 59-year-old was previously general manager of GreenEdge Cycling, now known as Team BikeExchange, a professional outfit that competes on the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour, the top road cycling circuit.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2021, with the headline 'Bannan handed cycling mantle'. Subscribe
Topics: 