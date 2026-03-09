Banker’s Two Six up for Perak Derby bid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trainer Johnny Lim targets Ipoh G1 race for 5YO galloper after his third consecutive win

Banker's Two Six (Tuan Ammar) cruising to victory in the Visit Malaysia – Johor – Recreational Park Taman Merdeka Stakes (1,800m) at Sungai Besi on March 8. Trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong has plans to run the Toronado five-year-old galloper in the Group 1 Perak Derby (2,000m) in Ipoh on March 22 next.

– If the results of the RM53,000 (S$17,000) Visit Malaysia – Johor – Recreational Park Taman Merdeka Stakes (1,800m) at Sungai Besi on March 8 is anything to go by, then potential challengers to Banker’s Two Six in the Group 1 Perak Derby (2,000m) on March 22 need to raise their game by several notches to stand any chance of beating him in Ipoh’s feature event.

Trained by Johnny Lim Boon Thong, Banker’s Two Six was hardly out of first gear when he cruised home in the Stayer Stakes A race to make it three on the trot.

Since surprising most people with a second behind Kim Emperor in the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 7, 2025 after coming off Class 4 races, the son of Toronado has improved by leaps and bounds.

After breaking through second-up on Nov 2, 2025, Banker’s Two Six, who did not win in 15 starts in Australia, secured his second Malaysian win in a Class 4A event (1,600m) on Jan 25.

He followed that up with a runaway win in the Chinese New Year Prosperity Trophy (1,600m) on Feb 18 when he defeated Big Hearted and Platinum Emperor.

With regular rider Farhan Ghazali suspended for the day, fellow apprentice jockey Tuan Ammar was tasked with piloting the five-year-old gelding for the first time.

Banker’s Two Six jumped well and was among the early front runners.

A keen Irish Goodbye (Uzair Sharudin) eventually took the lead ahead of Arigato (Lim Shung Uai), with Zed Or Alive (Ikram Jamaludin) moving up into third. Ammar eased Banker’s Two Six back to sit in fourth.

Irish Goodbye broke away from the 1,000m and headed Arigato by six lengths at the 800m. Zed Or Alive was still a length away in third, with another two lengths to Banker’s Two Six.

Turning for home, the leader was clear by three lengths. By then, Banker’s Two Six had also moved up to second, just ahead of Zed Or Alive.

Ridden hands and heels by Tuan, Banker’s Two Six ($9) hit the front at the 300m before going away to win comfortably by 2¼ lengths.

The Jason Ong-trained Big Hearted (Jerlyn Seow) again had to play second fiddle to Banker’s Two Six after his last start in the Chinese New Year Prosperity Trophy.

His stablemate Pacific Star (Wong Kam Chong) finished another 3¼ lengths away in third.

Tuan said Banker’s Two Six was a cut above the rest.

“I just followed the trainer’s instructions to sit where I am comfortable and waited for the straight to make my move,” he said.

“He (Banker’s Two Six) was just too good for them.”

Lim was impressed with the Australian-bred, who reminded him of a multiple Group winner he trained in the past.

“I have trained many big race winners in the past and he (Banker’s Two Sixty) reminds me of Kiko’s Return,” said the Singaporean handler.

“I hope he measures up to what I think he can be.”

Kiko’s Return, a New Zealand gelding by Minardi, won the Perak Derby – which was run over 2,400m then – in 2008 and returned to Ipoh again for another victory in the Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) in 2009.

He also triumphed in the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) in 2009.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE