Banker’s Two Six onwards to bigger riches

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The Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker's Two Six (Farhan Ghazali) easily taking out the Chairman’s Trophy (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on May 10.

The Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s Two Six made all to land the RM100,000 (S$32,300) Chairman’s Trophy (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on May 10.

The son of Toronado has recorded five victories from nine starts in Malaysia, including his first Cup success in the Chinese New Year Prosperity Trophy (1,600m) in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 18.

Lim has held Banker’s Two Six in high regard given his consistent performances in classier races.

At his first stab at Group 1 glory in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 7, 2025, the five-year-old gelding was beaten a neck by Kim Emperor on the line.

Last time on March 22, Banker’s Two Six finished only a length behind winner Guru Fight at his first run in Ipoh in the Group 1 Meru Valley Resort Derby (2,000m).

This time, the Australian-bred was given a gem of a ride by regular rider Farhan Ghazali.

After breaking from gate 3, he was bustled up to secure the lead from Red Dragonfly (Khaw Choon Kit) and Always A Gentleman (Fikri Ismail).

2024 Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) winner Antipodean, who had visiting Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro back in the saddles, settled fifth in midfield behind stablemate Eruption (Kaidan Brewer).

The order did not change much around the bend except for Eruption moving into third place from Always A Gentleman.

At the 200m, Banker’s Two Six ($10) still led easily but Antipodean was descending fast on the outside.

Tried as the Simon Dunderdale-trained galloper did, he had to settle for second. Thunderous (Liam Riordan) finished another ¾ length away in third.

Lim was glad his apprentice jockey Farhan made amends atop Banker’s Two Six this time after the pair finished fourth last time.

“I was very disappointed then. It was a bad split-second decision by the apprentice, but he’s only started riding last year and still inexperienced,” said the Singaporean conditioner.

“Still, he clicks well with (owner) Banker’s Stable’s horses in general, and his three-kilo claim is a big help.

“After his (Banker’s Two Six) race in Ipoh, he had a few weeks of break and worked well this week.

“We planned to lead from the inside barrier, and it’s good to see him win.

“We’re looking at the big races for him, like the Piala Emas, the Selangor Gold Cup and the Coronation Cup.”

The Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) and Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) will be held at Sungai Besi on Dec 6 and Sept 13 respectively, while the Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) is set for the Nov 15 meeting in Ipoh.

Lim also scooped a back-to-back double after Banker’s Boss ($27) held off Pacific MV to score in the Class 3 contest (1,100m) earlier.

The three-year-old son of Hellbent won easily on debut in Malaysia before a close second in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on April 11.

Lim, who won the Malaysia champion trainer title twice in 2008 and 2009, has plans to run the two-time winner in the 3YO Sprint Championship (1,200m) on June 14.

“He was drawn badly (gate 12) today and had no cover, so we were concerned, but he won,” he said.

“We have the 3YO Sprint championship in mind for him. I think 1,400m is his max(imum trip) for now.

“I’m already in my 60s, but with good results and the full support from the Banker’s Stable, I suppose I could give the title another go before I retire.”

He currently sits on top of the trainers’ log on 29 wins, three more than the second-placed Dunderdale, who bagged the opening Class 5A race (1,150m) with Friend Of Honor ($15) under Pinheiro.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg