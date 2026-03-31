Banker’s Dream can come true again

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Trained by Johnny Lim, 4YO debut winner catches the eye with flashy workout at KL

Banker’s Dream (Farhan Ghazali) making all on debut in the Open Maiden race (1,150m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 22.

It is going to take a mighty smart galloper to run down Banker’s Dream at Sungai Besi on April 5.

Sent out for work on the morning of March 31, the four-year-old from Johnny Lim Boon Thong’s yard tossed in a winning workout when running the 600m in a speedy 34.5sec. That came after some serious cantering on a track which was rated “good”.

Another one from the powerful Banker’s Stable, the son of Alabama Express is shaping up to be another money spinner.

That was the impression he gave when winning on his Malaysian debut.

Previously known as Deccan Odyssey when he raced in Australia for two placings from eight starts, Banker’s Dream did not need much time to find his mojo in Kuala Lumpur and that win on Feb 22 was something to savour.

Ridden by Farhan Ghazali in the Open Maiden event (1,150m), he led the field from the get-go and, when the finish loomed, he had put seven lengths between himself and second-placed Yes Boss Yes.

Racegoers were impressed and sent him off as their top pick at his second start in an Open race (1,200m) on March 8.

Alas, they got burnt in the pocket when Banker’s Dream finished a dismal ninth to Fortune Rising in that field of 11.

A veterinary inspection of the gelding after the race produced nothing which could account for that unexpected showing.

Come April 5, Banker’s Dream gets his chance to atone for that defeat in the Class 4A contest (1,020m) and, on the strength of this latest flashy workout, he could be spot-on for another win.

The top race of the day, the NZB Ready To Run 2024 Graduate Cup (1,400m) for three-year-olds, is shaping up to be quite a contest and the workouts on March 31 produced some inspiring gallops.

Topping them had to be the run by Capetian.

Ridden by Kaidan Brewer, the U S Navy Flag New Zealand-bred from Simon Dunderdale’s yard was all business at his morning gallop and, come April 5, he should be the one they have to chase down.

Hot on his heels could be the pair of “Mega” runners – Mega Skye and Mega Reliable.

Residing in Frank Maynard’s boxes, both gallopers have yet to post wins in their short careers in Malaysia, but their latest work on the training track – where they both stopped the clock in 38.9sec – does suggest that they are getting close to that first win.

Another good one from the training track who could challenge Capetian is Superb Winner.

Trained by Mahadi Taib, he too ran out the short 600m in 38.9sec.

With three runs under his belt this season, the son of Super Seth served notice of his winning intentions when he finished second to Navarre in an Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Feb 7.

Superb Winner was expected to go one better at his next start in a Restricted Maiden event (1,200m) on Feb 28, but faded to finish fifth behind Banker’s Rising.

He is better than that and his winning turn could come sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere on the 10-race meeting, keep an eye on Tantheman in that Class 4B sprint (1,300m).

Trained by Jerome Tan, the six-year-old by Smart Missile worked well when clocking 35.8sec with the Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup-winning jockey Aify Yahaya on board.

Tantheman was a good winner two starts back on Feb 28 when he powered home to win a Class 5A race (1,300m).

But, Tantheman still looks well-equipped to make his presence felt in Class 4 company.

However, danger looms in the form of Leiniao.

Another one from Mahadi’s yard, Leiniao had Lim Shung Uai in the saddle when running the 600m in 39.6sec.

The Irish grey opened his Malaysian account with a fighting win at his last start in a Class 4A contest on March 15.

That day, the son of Kodiac led all the way and held off a strong challenge from Golden Crest to prevail by a short head.

That was over the 1,400m. He will appreciate the drop in distance and could put together a race-to-race double.

brian@sph.com.sg