Banker’s double for Johnny Lim

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KL-based Singaporean trainer bags two wins and one fourth from three runners in Ipoh

Banker's Smile (Farhan Ghazali) claiming the Cosmo C event (1,400m) in Ipoh on April 4.

Trainer Johnny Lim saddled only three runners in two races on April 4, but the Kuala Lumpur-based handler made his trip up north worthwhile with Banker’s Smile and Banker’s Natural saluting at the Ipoh meeting.

Lim’s remaining runner, Banker’s Empress, contested the same highlight race, the RM35,000 (S$11,200) Cosmo C event (1,400m) as Banker’s Smile, and the Headwater four-year-old mare finished in fourth behind her stablemate.

Banker’s Smile opened his Malaysian account with an all-the-way win in a Class 4A race (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 15 last start, and the son of Justify adopted similar tactics at his first start in Ipoh.

Ridden by his winning partner Farhan Ghazali, Banker’s Smile cut across quickly from the barrier 10 to lead from Banker’s Empress (Nuqman Rozi), but the Yan Weng Kuan-trained Lucky Lyle (Tham Kim Chong) quickly slotted himself into second at the bend.

Turning for home, Banker’s Smile ($13) hung out slightly under pressure, but Farhan straightened his mount and the four-year-old drew away from his rivals from the 200m.

Winning Stride (Wong Kam Chong) finished 4¾ lengths away in second, while Snow Storm (Saddam Saari) motored home from the outside to snare third from Banker’s Empress.

The winning time for the 1,400m on the long course was 1 min 22.94sec.

Lim has locked in the RM1 million Selangor Mile (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on July 26 for Banker’s Smile. “I have plans for him to run in the 4YO feature in July,” said the Singaporean handler.

“He’s a bit of a one-dimensional horse, and he probably looked around a bit since it’s his first run here, but I thought he’d run well.

“I’ll see how he pulls up, and maybe give him a run or two before the Selangor Mile.”

Owned by the Banker’s Stable, the Australian-bred previously won twice over 1,600m from nine starts in Australia when known as My Idol.

He has now won twice from five starts in Malaysia.

Two races earlier, Lim bagged his first win of the day with another runner from the Singaporean outfit, Banker’s Natural ($16) in the Class 4A contest (1,000m).

After 10 starts in Malaysia, the son of Medaglia D’Oro finally broke the duck in the Class 4A event (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 8.

The eight-year-old grey galloper finished unplaced in a similar race behind Billy Elliot on March 8, but made amends under Nuqman for a 1¾-length victory from Lucky Seventy-One (Rueven Ravindra).

“He’s all speed and had a good gate (3), so I’m not surprised he won,” said Lim.

Sharee Hamilton, who will relinquish her trainer’s licence after 11 years, did not manage a winner from five runners in Ipoh.

With one early scratching in Radetzky Marsch, the New Zealander will saddle her last four runners at Sungai Besi on April 5.

She moves to join 2024 Malaysia champion trainer Simon Dunderdale as an assistant trainer after that.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg