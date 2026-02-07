Bank on Down By The River for another win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) GREEN ENERGY was good on debut and, with natural progression, should win. In saying that, plenty of cheek can be expected from the raiding runner, (6) BUFFALO KING CODY. He nearly won last time and will be a huge danger.

(2) DOG SOLDIER and (3) BON APPETITE could run well on debut. Watch the betting trends as race time looms.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) JAPURA is improving with racing and posting promising performances. She looks hard to beat.

(3) AMC ROY’S FANTASY improved at the second time of asking and can go very close to getting it all right.

(8) MEKONG and (7) FORCE OF AIR could place on debut.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) SOVEREIGN GEM is showing signs of wanting to win. She is lightly raced, her last run was excellent and is therefore the first choice.

(3) TIPPERARY is taking time to win but is doing well and can be given serious each-way claims. I just believe that Sovereign Gem might have more to offer in the improvement department.

(5) HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE ran an improved race last time and surely has more to come. Strong place chance.

(8) BELLIGERENT can be forgiven for the last run. Quartet chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(9) PEACH MELBA has run two fair races thus far and now gets the services of the Whitehead yard regular rider, Calvin Habib.

(8) PAST IS PROLOGUE caught the eye in the second run and should go very close to winning. An obvious inclusion for all bets.

(12) LUTHANDO can improve on his debut run and could be the value for the places.

(14) SIYABAMBELELA is one for the shortlist. First-four claims.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) ETZEBETH caught the eye on debut and faces a very weak field, and from gate 1 over the extra distance, should be hard to oppose.

(8) OWNER OF CREATION is well tried but will not get an easier opportunity at getting it all right and has obvious serious winning claims.

(9) QUINCY TIME has a huge place chance and (2) TASTE THE RAINBOW could be the value for the quartet play.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(9) SALANI KAHLE has won both his maiden and post-maiden races in the manner of a very progressive and talented horse. Despite the deep draw, he should reel off the hat-trick.

(6) BRUH has ability and solid form. Each-way chance.

(2) GOTTA GO EDDIE and (3) ROYAL SWORD are natural inclusions for tierces and quartets.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(1) FRENCH TRIP ran an absolute cracker in the Michael Roberts Stakes and, on that run alone, is the firm first suggestion. He gets the ace gate, so should have a smooth run in transit and the weight off will again be a help.

(3) CONTINENTALEXPRESS won well last time and it would be no shock if he were to follow up. Bright chance.

(5) ACTOR has a place chance and, if (4) THE MIKADO does not need the run, he can run a place.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(2) DOWN BY THE RIVER put the Michael Roberts Stakes to bed with consummate ease and is confidently selected to follow up.

(1) KING PELLES needs absolutely no introduction. We know he is good and it would be silly to ignore his chances. Strong win chance. Ignore the last run.

(3) AMOR FATI showed guts and determination when winning on the Highveld last time and will be a serious runner.

(4) ISIVIVANE bounced back to winning ways last time and should be right there at the finish.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(9) DAWN SURPRISE is in healthy red-hot form and showed guts and determination to win last time. She can follow up.

(1) DAISY ROCKER is an interesting runner. She could be absolutely anything. Watch and include.

(4) LITTLEBLACKGEM is taking time for the next win but is ultra-consistent and a must for everything. Big chance.

(6) RUBY CLAIRE could represent some place value.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(8) FASCINATION has solid form and is way better than her last run.

(11) SCARLET STARLET was impressive on debut and could be anything and might well remain unbeaten after this race.

(10) MOSCOW MISS is never far adrift of the winners and can give a good account of herself.

(12) TLADI MOTHWANA looks useful and has a bright chance. Include in all bets.