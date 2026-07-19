Bangladesh win last T20 and take series over Zimbabwe

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BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, July 19 - Opener Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 66 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by four wickets on Sunday to win the third and final Twenty20 international and take the series 2-1.

Bangladesh reached their target with two balls to spare after Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza won the toss at Queens Sports Club and elected to bat first, scoring 143-7 with Dion Myers hitting 73 before being run out in the final over.

Tanzid’s runs came off 58 balls and his 63-run third wicket partnership with skipper Towhid Hridoy laid the platform for Bangladesh’s victory, which came despite Brad Evans taking two wickets in the final over.

Zimbabwe had won the opening T20 clash on Wednesday by 32 runs but then lost by 34 runs on Friday. Both of those matches were also played in Bulawayo. REUTERS