Bangladesh win final ODI against Zimbabwe but lose the series

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HARARE, July 11 - Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hassan fell narrowly short of a century as he guided his team to a seven-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday in their third One Day International.

Tanzid scored 94 before skying the ball for a catch at long on as he tried to hit a match-winning six at the Harare Sports Club.

But his 151-run first-wicket partnership with Soumya Sarkar saw Bangladesh most of the way home as they chased down Zimbabwe’s 199 off 48.1 overs and secured victory with 84 balls to spare.

The home side were put in to bat with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring 75 and Brad Evans hitting 50 after losing early wickets cheaply, with Shoriful Islam taking 4-44.

It was a consolation win for Bangladesh, who lost the opening two games of the three-match series.

The two countries will now play a three-match Twenty20 series in Bulawayo, starting on Wednesday. REUTERS