Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton cleared for series opener v Australia

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MELBOURNE, Aug 12 - Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been cleared to play in the first test against Australia in Darwin beginning on Thursday after recovering from a calf injury.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Litton was 100% fit after completing batting and wicketkeeping drills at Marrara Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh's leading scorer over the past five years will be expected to bat at number five or six.

Shanto said Bangladesh would wait until the morning of the match before finalising their bowling attack but suggested they were leaning toward including a second spinner for the nation's first test in Australia since 2003.

"The surface looks good, I think we (might stick with our) normal combination, like two spinners and three seamers," he told reporters in Darwin on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 54 in a practice match against a Cricket Australia XI in the buildup to the series, raising concerns about their batting.

Shanto put it down to a "bad day" and said Bangladesh had otherwise prepared well to face the hosts.

"They have a world-class bowling attack, but as a team, it is a good opportunity to challenge them," he added. REUTERS