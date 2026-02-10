Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse decision to boycott India game in T20 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 9 - The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday urged Pakistan to reverse their decision to boycott the Twenty20 World Cup game against India scheduled for February 15, after meeting representatives from global governing body the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore.

Pakistan announced their decision to boycott the match in Colombo after the ICC last month replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament, following Bangladesh's refusal to travel to co-hosts India.

The ICC said on Monday that it would not impose any sporting, financial or administrative penalty on Bangladesh for their refusal to play in India, and announced that Bangladesh would host an ICC event prior to the 50-over World Cup of 2031, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period ... I request Pakistan to play the game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Mohammad Aminul Islam said in a statement.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has said his team will travel to Colombo for Sunday's match despite Pakistan’s decision to boycott it. REUTERS