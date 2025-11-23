Bangladesh sweep series with 217-run win over Ireland in second cricket test

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Nov 20, 2025.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored a century and a fifty in a player-of-the-match performance on his 100th test while spinner Taijul Islam took eight wickets as Bangladesh beat Ireland by 217 runs in their second cricket test in Dhaka on Sunday, sweeping the series 2-0.

Bangladesh, who had won the first test in Sylhet by an innings and 47 runs, took control of the second match from day one despite Ireland spinner Andy McBrine's six-wicket haul in the first innings, as Rahim (106) and Litton Das (128) helped them post 476.

In reply, Ireland could only put together 265, aided by Lorcan Tucker's clinical unbeaten knock of 75 as the visitors' middle order was demolished by Islam (4-76).

Bangladesh focused on scoring quickly in their second innings, with half-centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and Rahim helping them get to 279-4 in 69 overs, when they declared, setting Ireland a target of 509.

But Islam (4-104) dismissed Ireland's openers in the first eight overs, and Hasan Murad (4-44) got rid of Harry Tector (50) before he could build a partnership with Curtis Campher (71 not out). Ireland folded for 291 on the final day.

"The way Murad and Taijul bowled, really impressed... before this series we had a good plan that we wanted to bat long and we executed our plans and I hope we will continue like this," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

The two teams will face off again in a three-match Twenty20 series in Chattogram starting Thursday. REUTERS