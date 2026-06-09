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Bangladesh stun Australia in rain-affected 1st cricket one-day international

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Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Short in the first one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 9, 2026.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Short in the first one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 9, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

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Bangladesh stunned Australia with an 86-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their opening one-day international in Dhaka on June 9, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 285, Australia slumped to 191-9 when rain halted play, with only four batters making it into double figures. Cameron Green top-scored with an unbeaten 52, but he found little support as wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana led Bangladesh’s attack with four wickets from his 10 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh built a competitive 284-8 after half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain.

Australia were without captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the ODI series with an ankle injury. Spinner Tanveer Sangha is also unavailable for the tour, while opener Travis Head has been rested.

The second ODI will be played on June 11. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.