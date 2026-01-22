Bangladesh seek 'miracle' to secure T20 World Cup participation

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - Asia Cup - India v Bangladesh - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 24, 2025 General view of the trophy as the Bangladesh players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DHAKA, Jan 22 - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will speak to the country's interim government in a last-ditch attempt to secure the team's participation in next month's Twenty20 World Cup after their demand to shift their matches outside India was rejected on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board has dismissed Bangladesh's concerns about the safety and security of their players and fans in India, citing political tension between the South Asian neighbours.

With their demands to play their matches in Sri Lanka shot down by the game's global governing body, Bangladesh find themselves left with the difficult options of either withdrawing their demand or getting replaced by another team in the global showpiece that begins on February 7.

"I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time," BCB president Aminul Islam told reporters after learning of the ICC decision.

"They said it's a valid point and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them."

"We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us, but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback."

Aware of a potential backlash that would follow any volte-face about playing in India, Aminul said the players were keen to play in the World Cup.

"I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup?" he said.

"Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players."

Political relations have soured between the neighbours in recent times and cricket has been affected too.

Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) despite him signing with its Kolkata franchise.

Bangladesh responded by banning IPL broadcasts in the country and demanding to play their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka. REUTERS