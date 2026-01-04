Bangladesh say they will not play T20 World Cup matches in India

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 4 - Bangladesh will not play their Twenty20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by his Indian Premier League team amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's cricket board (BCB) said on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders said on Saturday they had released the Bangladesh bowler after being told to do so by India's cricket board (BCCI).

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 World Cup matches in Kolkata next month, with the February 7 to March 8 tournament being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but the BCB said they are worried about their players' safety.

"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh national team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the BCB said.

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."

'EXTREME COMMUNAL POLICY'

Earlier on Sunday, Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the Ministry of Sports, said Bangladesh would not travel to India.

"We welcome this decision taken in the context of the extreme communal policy of India's cricket board," said Nazrul, who added that he had instructed the board to request Bangladesh's World Cup games be held in Sri Lanka.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

WORSENED RELATIONS BETWEEN INDIA AND BANGLADESH

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her.

After Mustafizur's release on Saturday, the BCB had held an emergency meeting before writing to the ICC to relocate their matches.

"The board said that where a Bangladesh cricketer can't play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladesh cricket team can't feel safe to go to the World Cup," Nazrul had said.

Last year, the ICC allowed India to play Champions Trophy matches in the United Arab Emirates due to soured relations with hosts Pakistan.

On Sunday, cricket news site Cricbuzz reported that the BCB would ask the BCCI for a formal explanation regarding Mustafizur's release.

The ICC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bangladesh are due to play West Indies, England and Italy in Kolkata before ending the group stage against Nepal in Mumbai. REUTERS