Bangladesh push lead past 200 runs in first test v Australia

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Aug 15 - All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a half-century to push Bangladesh to 417 for eight at lunch and a 219-run first innings lead over Australia on day three of the first test in Darwin on Saturday.

• Miraz was 65 not out at the interval, with tailender Taskin Ahmed on 12 on a hot day at Marrara Oval.

• Bangladesh resumed in the morning on 351 for six in reply to Australia's first innings 198.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood struck early, trapping Hasan Mahmud lbw for 14 and later had Taijul Islam caught in the gully by Cameron Green for 17.

• Miraz and Taskin responded with an unbeaten 39-run partnership to frustrate the hosts through to the lunch-break.

• Australia's fielding struggles continued, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins. Steve Smith dropped a regulation chance at deep backward square leg to remove Taskin and make a record 219th catch in tests. Travis Head then dropped a difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August 22. REUTERS