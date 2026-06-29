Bangladesh lose early wicket as they trail Zimbabwe

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HARARE, June 29 - Bangladesh were on the backfoot after losing an early wicket in their second innings at the end of the second day of their one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Bangladesh were 40-1 at stumps, trailing by 230 runs after Zimbabwe built a commanding 270-run first innings lead.

Zimbabwe, who were 136-1 at the start of play in response to Bangladesh’s 140-run first innings total, were bowled out for 410, with opener Innocent Kaia scoring 140 for his first Test century on his return to the team after a three-year absence.

Wessly Madhevere (77), Craig Ervine (60) and Brian Bennett (59) all made significant contributions, with left-arm spinner Taijul Islam taking 7-138.

Bangladeshi batsman Shadman Islam was dismissed near the close of play with new Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava having him caught at slip by Ben Curran, leaving Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque to resume on Tuesday. REUTERS