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Bangladesh leave Australia reeling at 183-8 at tea

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Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 Australia's Steve Smith in action before losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 Australia's Steve Smith in action before losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 - Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a defiant half-century but Bangladesh's depleted attack produced another four-wicket session to reduce the hosts to 183 for eight at tea on day one of the series-opening test in Darwin on Thursday.

• Paceman Hasan Mahmud dismissed tailenders Pat Cummins (9) and Mitchell Starc (1) in quick succession before the tea break, having removed both Australia's openers in the morning.

• Seamer Ebadot Hossain grabbed a second wicket when wicketkeeper Alex Carey chopped onto his stumps to be out for 19, ending a 55-run partnership with Smith, who was 67 not out at the end of the session.

• Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took his second wicket, bowling all-rounder Beau Webster for 12 with a peach of a delivery.

• Australia captain Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a grassy pitch on a hot morning in the Northern Territory capital. Australia were 74 for four at lunch.

• Australia's under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald made a start but was caught in the slips for a nervous 23 with a loose drive in the morning session.

• Batting at number five, all-rounder Cameron Green, whose place in the team is also under scrutiny, was caught for 13 after hitting Taskin to short midwicket.

• Number three Marnus Labuschagne was caught for one off Ebadot.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia since 2003. The second and final test of series is in Mackay, Queensland. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.