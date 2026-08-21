Bangladesh coach Simmons wary of wounded Australia in second test

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Aug 21 - Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons has warned his players to expect a fierce backlash from Australia in the second test after his side shocked the cricket world with a nine-wicket victory in the series opener in Darwin.

Australian media dubbed the defeat the "Darwin Disaster" and Simmons said his side could not afford to be complacent when they face the World Test Championship standings leaders in Mackay from Saturday.

"The only thing I had to say to them - and I will repeat it anyway - is that Australia is going to come harder," Simmons said.

"We have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better. Even if we have to get 1% better in some areas, then we will have to make sure that that's there.

"But we know that they are going to change their game. They are going to come harder at us."

The win in Darwin was Bangladesh's first test victory on Australian soil and Simmons said that it was among the most satisfying results of his long career coaching red-ball cricket.

The former West Indies all-rounder also hinted he was reluctant to alter a winning combination despite left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam pressing for selection after impressing in training.

Shoriful, who has taken 27 wickets in 13 tests, missed the first match because of a hamstring injury.

"He offers something different. But again, we just won a test match," Simmons said.

"I'm one ... who hardly likes to change winning teams. So it's a possibility, but I can't really say."

Australia confirmed on Friday they would be making just one change to their team for the second test with Matt Renshaw coming in at the top of the order for Jake Weatherald, who was dropped on Tuesday.

Captain Pat Cummins said Australia were considering bringing in a fourth paceman in the shape of Scott Boland and leaving out spinner Nathan Lyon, but the line-up was confirmed shortly after training.

Cummins said he was looking for a much-improved performance from the team in Mackay.

"I think if we play really well and we lose, you feel like you need to do some soul searching," he told reporters in Queensland.

"I certainly felt like we didn't play anywhere near our best, and they played really well and they deserved to win. So, I think it's going back to when we play well.

"I think everyone's in a pretty good nick. So it's just about translating our form into actually a good result." REUTERS