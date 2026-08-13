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Bangladesh bowl out Australia for 198 in first test

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 Australia's Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 - Paceman Hasan Mahmud took six wickets as Bangladesh skittled Australia for 198 in the first innings of the series-opening test in Darwin on Thursday.

• Australia's total was their lowest in seven tests against Bangladesh. It comes nine years after they were bowled out for 217 in Mirpur on the way to their only test defeat by the South Asians in 2017.

• Hasan's haul of 6-55 is the third best by a Bangladesh fast bowler in a test innings, behind Shahadat Hossain (6-27) and Hasan's teammate Ebadot Hossain (6-46).

• Australia had resumed on 183 for eight after tea, having won the toss and elected to bat on a hot morning at Marrara Oval.

• Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 71 and was the team's only batter to surpass 30. REUTERS