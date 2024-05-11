Balancing expenses, sussing out good deals par for the course for these pro golfers

SEOUL – There was once in the early days of her professional career that Argentinian golfer Magdalena Simmermacher’s bank balance stood at $0 as she waited for payments from previous tournaments.

The 28-year-old, who turned professional in 2019, considers herself fortunate as her parents have always been supportive of her golfing ambitions, especially since there were not many sponsors from her country.

The world No. 494 said: “I did worry, but I did know that they were supporting me. Every time you win some money, you get more excited and you plan better.

“It’s a relief when you do earn money to keep playing but you just concentrate and keep doing what you’re doing and results will come.”

The cost of being a touring professional can easily pile up. That was the case for Simmermacher who had to travel to the United States and Europe to compete as there were not many opportunities in Argentina.

“If you miss cuts, you’re wasting a lot of money and you have to keep believing in yourself to get to the next level,” said Simmermacher on the sidelines of the May 10-12 Aramco Team Series – Korea tournament.

Even those who make the cut may not break even and it is a feeling that fellow professional and world No. 1,320 Hannah Gregg can relate to.

In April, she shared on social media that it cost her US$3,672 (S$5,000) to get to the Ladies European Tour’s Women’s NSW Open in Australia. This included things like flights, a work visa and food, with Gregg managing to save on a caddie – with fiance and fellow professional Fredrik Lindblom on her bag sometimes – and accommodation as she stayed with a host family. She placed 54th that week and earned US$1,144.29.

Gregg, 29, said: “After finding the funding to get started, you have to have enough funding for the bad and good weeks because your performance is not always going to be enough to keep you going. When you’re playing bad and you’re tallying up the numbers of how much it costs in your head, it’s kind of difficult to want to keep going.”

Others like world No. 580 Katja Pogacar try to avoid worrying too much about costs, but that involves thorough planning as she trawls the internet for the cheapest Airbnbs, flights and car rentals.

At the start of the year, she plans her schedule and makes sure she has the finances to fund it.